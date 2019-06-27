Three arrested for human trafficking offences after police raid suspected Luton brothel

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking offences after a warrant targeting a suspected Luton brothel yesterday (Wednesday, June 26).

Two men in their 30s and a teenage woman were also arrested on suspicion of keeping or managing a brothel following the operation in Hitchin Road, Luton.

All three have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Lawrence Forder, from the central community policing team in Luton, said: “This was a thoroughly professional and effective job by our officers.

“We know that women working in the sex industry are often trafficked into the UK under false pretences and exploited into carrying out sex work. Brothels are often linked to the highest levels of organised crime and human misery.

“We work closely with our partners through bodies such as Luton Against Sexual Exploitation (LASE) to tackle this problem, but it is so important that the community supports us with this and flags suspicious behaviour and concerns.”

If you have information about sex work taking place please report it to 101 or via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre.

All this information is fed into police intelligence systems and can play a big part in helping police fight organised crime.

Those involved in the sex industry seeking help can also contact local organisation Azalea.