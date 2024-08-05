Three crews tackle blaze in Dunstable after tractor set on fire
Three fire crews tackled a tractor fire in Dunstable after it was “deliberately" set alight.
Crews from Dunstable and Kempston were called to the arson in Ash Grove at 2.52am on Saturday (August 3).
Firefighters wore breathing equipment as they used hose reel jets used to put out the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cause of the fire was deliberate.”
Bedfordshire Police have been app roached for a comment.