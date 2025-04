Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Three people are in hospital after a fire ripped through a property in Dunstable today (Friday, April 4).

Emergency services were called to the fire on Princes Street just after 1pm.

Anyone with information is asked to report online quoting reference 187 of April 4.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for information.

This is a developing story and we will add more information as it becomes available.