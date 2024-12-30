Three injured and one arrested after Dunstable electric bike crash

Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man has been arrested after a collision involving an electric bike and a pedestrian in Dunstable at the weekend.

The crash happened just before 12.15am on High Street North on Saturday (December 29).

The female pedestrian and the two men riding the electric bike were taken to hospital, and were all left with serious injuries.

One of the men, aged 19 from Houghton Regis, was arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath said: “We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision and can help us with our investigation to get in touch.

“We know that several people were in High Street North at the time, and passing motorists may have also captured footage on their dashcam.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 101 or report online, quoting reference 1 of 29 December.