Three Luton food businesses fined after mouse droppings and cockroaches found on premises

Three food businesses in Luton have been handed fines after they were closed due to poor hygiene standards – including pest infestations.

Pink Eatery Ltd, which runs Chai Link Kiosk; Emmamama Cuisine; and , Waldeck Luton Ltd, which runs Tiagos were all prosecuted.

An Environmental Health Officer from Luton Borough Council visited Chai Link Kiosk, inside the Luton Point, on September 11 2023, and found “an uncontrolled infestation of cockroaches”.

The kiosk units were “in poor repair, facilitating the harbourage of cockroaches”.

Cockroaches at Chai Link Kiosk. Picture: Luton Borough Council

Pink Eatery Ltd, the operator of Chai Link Kiosk, and the company director Syed Hussain Raza Bukhari, were fined after pleading guilty to hygiene offences on November 22.

Pink Eatery Ltd was fined £16,700.50, along with a victim surcharge of £6,700 and prosecution costs of £1,486.75, while Mr Bukhari was fined £2,700.88, along with a victim surcharge of £1,100 and prosecution costs of £1,468.75.

A visit by an Environmental Health Officer on May 26 2023 to Emmamama Cuisine, at 218 Leagrave Road, revealed poor hygiene conditions with mouse droppings found in the kitchen and storerooms. The standard of cleanliness was very poor throughout, handwashing supplies were inadequate and there were no documented food safety management systems in place.

Emmamama Cuisine was fined £3,000, along with a victim surcharge of £1,200 and prosecution costs of £1,251. Company director Monsurat Ayobami Adepeju Ogunleye was fined £538 along with a victim surcharge of £215 and prosecution costs of £753.

Tiagos, at 112 Bury Park Road, and its company director were also prosecuted.

A visit to the premises in May 2023 found a cockroach infestation and that cleanliness was “very poor throughout”.

The council said: “A hot water supply was also not available which meant handwashing and cleaning of equipment and premises could not be carried out effectively. They had a documented food safety management system in place, however relevant procedures stated in the document had not been diligently implemented.”

On 6 December, Waldeck Luton Ltd, the food business operator of Tiagos, was fined £24,990 along with a victim surcharge of £2,000 and prosecution costs of £1,500.

Company director, Awais Ali, was fined £2,800, with a victim surcharge of £1,120 and costs of £1,444.97.

Councillor Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for public health said: "It is essential that food business owners take their responsibilities seriously when operating a food business, and they must be directly involved with that business to ensure the safety of members of the public.

“All food businesses must have permanent, ongoing and adequate procedures in place to monitor and control pests. We strongly advise that a permanent pest control monitoring and treatment contract is in place with a reputable, professional and competent pest control company. “Effective pest control also includes having good standards of cleanliness and maintenance of equipment and surfaces with a good finish to walls, floors and ceilings. We will not hesitate to take action where businesses fail to put the safety of the public first.”