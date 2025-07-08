Three Luton men jailed for violent armed brawl

From left: Amaan Safeer, Mohammed Safeer and Mohammed Hussain. Picture: Beds Police

Three men from Luton have been jailed for their roles in a huge brawl between two rival groups in the town.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Dallow Road on January 17 after they received reports of a large-scale fight – with men carrying knives.

The incident was recorded on CCTV, which helped the police to arrest five men – who all entered guilty pleas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Luton Crown Court on Friday, June 27, Amaan Safeer, 24, of Kent Road, was jailed for 45 months for wounding with intent and possession of a knife; Mohammed Hussain, 19, of Runley Road, was jailed for 13.5 months for violent disorder; and Mohammed Safeer, 20, of Kent Road, was jailed for 27 months for violent disorder.

Also, Hamza Arshad, 23, of Runley Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of a bladed article and will be sentenced in September. And another man, aged 19, remains on remand while his case continues.

Detective Inspector Scott Fowler from Bedfordshire Police’s guns and gangs unit Boson said: “This brazen street violence shocked the public who witnessed it. An argument quickly spiralled into a vicious fight where knives were used by both sides to inflict injuries onto their rivals, thankfully these proved not to be life-threatening. We are committed to cracking down on violence and knife crime, as there is no place for it on Bedfordshire’s streets.

“I am grateful that the individuals convicted as part of this operation are going to be jailed and no longer free to cause fear and intimidation within our community.”