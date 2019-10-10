Three men and boy remain in police custody over Luton gang fight near school

Four people remain in police custody following a gang fight involving a group of youths in the Crawley Green Road area of Luton yesterday.

Officers attended reports of violence at around 3.20pm.

As a result of the disorder, a teenage boy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. A second teenage boy suffered minor injuries.

Four people from Luton – three men aged 21, 20 and 18, and a 17-year-old boy – have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

The 18-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Detective Sergeant Ben Stone, investigating, said: “We will not stand for violence in our county and treat these sorts of incidents with the utmost seriousness.

“While our investigations are ongoing, at the moment we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

“This is a busy area of Luton so we would urge anyone who saw anything to get in touch with us.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have captured dash cam footage of the area around this time, which may help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information can call us on 101 or visit the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting reference 40/58358/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.