Three men arrested in Essex over double stabbing in Wellington Street
Three men have been arrested over another stabbing in Luton last week.
The incident took place in Wellington Street on Friday evening, just two days after 16-year-old Humza Hussain was killed in a separate stabbing on Stoneygate Road.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called just before 10pm to a report of a stabbing in Wellington Street, Luton on Friday, June 11.
"Two men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
"Three men were arrested in Essex shortly after the incident on suspicion of wounding with intent and have since been released on bail as the investigation continues.
"Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 or use our online reporting tool https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Crime quoting 40/29700/21."