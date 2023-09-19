News you can trust since 1891
The arrests were part of county lines drug stings in the county
By Olivia Preston
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:32 BST
Seized cash

Three men were arrested in Luton after police officers discovered class B drugs and money.

On Tuesday (September 12), the three were arrested in the town after a large quantity of cannabis, cash and other drug paraphernalia was found. Police say a man in his 20s from Luton was charged on suspicion of numerous drug offences – including being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Stean was “incredibly pleased” with the result. He said: “Drug dealing, county lines and crimes of this nature have what can be referred to as an iceberg effect; on the surface, it’s ‘just a bit of weed’, but beneath that is anti-social behaviour, violent crimes and vulnerable people exploited out of their homes, their liberty and in some cases their lives.”

Anyone with any information about drug dealing can report it here or by calling 101.

