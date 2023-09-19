Three men arrested in Luton after officers find 'large quantity' of cannabis and cash
Three men were arrested in Luton after police officers discovered class B drugs and money.
On Tuesday (September 12), the three were arrested in the town after a large quantity of cannabis, cash and other drug paraphernalia was found. Police say a man in his 20s from Luton was charged on suspicion of numerous drug offences – including being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Stean was “incredibly pleased” with the result. He said: “Drug dealing, county lines and crimes of this nature have what can be referred to as an iceberg effect; on the surface, it’s ‘just a bit of weed’, but beneath that is anti-social behaviour, violent crimes and vulnerable people exploited out of their homes, their liberty and in some cases their lives.”
Anyone with any information about drug dealing can report it here or by calling 101.