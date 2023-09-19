Seized cash

Three men were arrested in Luton after police officers discovered class B drugs and money.

On Tuesday (September 12), the three were arrested in the town after a large quantity of cannabis, cash and other drug paraphernalia was found. Police say a man in his 20s from Luton was charged on suspicion of numerous drug offences – including being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Stean was “incredibly pleased” with the result. He said: “Drug dealing, county lines and crimes of this nature have what can be referred to as an iceberg effect; on the surface, it’s ‘just a bit of weed’, but beneath that is anti-social behaviour, violent crimes and vulnerable people exploited out of their homes, their liberty and in some cases their lives.”