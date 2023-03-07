Three men have been found guilty of their involvement in a violent brawl over a cannabis factory in Luton.

Edison Lilaj, 34, Gezim Brahimaj, 36 and Albiont Kucai, 33, were convicted of offences including including firearms and drug offences after fighting on Hallwicks Road at Luton Crown Court yesterday (March 6).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The brawl happened in the early hours of March 3, 2021.

They were convicted at Luton Crown Court

During the seven-week trial, the jury heard that members of the public called Bedfordshire Police with reports of gun shots being fired and people fighting with weapons. Cars were seen chasing and crashing into each other.

The brawl broke out after people tried to break into a nearby rental property, which police later discovered was being used as a cannabis factory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man who was present at the property called his associates, who arrived at the scene armed with weapons.

Weeks later, Lilaj, Brahimaj and Kucai were arrested.

Police searched uncovered one of the cars involved and two phones that were used on the day of the incident. Two large bags of cannabis, almost £20,000 in cash and bank statements detailing accounts containing a total of around £42,000 were also recovered. Other expensive items were also seized, including a receipt for a watch worth over £2,000.

Edison Lilaj of Axon Paddock, Shefford, was found guilty of violent disorder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gezim Brahimaj of Somersby Close, Luton, was found guilty of violent disorder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to conspiracy to produce a controlled drug and possessing criminal property.

Albiont Kucai of Stockingstone Road, Luton, was found guilty of conspiracy to cultivate cannabis, assisting an offender, and possessing criminal property.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins said: “This has been a very complex investigation and I am pleased that three key players involved in this are now facing time behind bars.

“Unfortunately, drugs continue to be the most significant driver of serious violence in our county, with cannabis factories being a huge issue as they are a good source of income for organised crime groups.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

DI Jenkins reassured the public, “We are doing all we can to combat this but would urge anyone to report any information of drug activity to us.”