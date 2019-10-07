Three men found guilty following weapon-wielding disorder in Luton

Three men involved in a large-scale disorder outside a Luton takeaway last year have been convicted.

Those involved in the disturbance in Saxon Road, on September 16 2018, suffered serious injuries including stab wounds and broken bones.

The disorder sparked following a clash with a Bedford gang earlier the same day, which served as a catalyst for the brawl.

The melee outside the takeaway, involving the use of weapons including knives, baseball bats and poles, was filmed on a number of mobile phones and widely circulated.

A number of arrests and charges were made soon afterwards and on Friday, October 4, at Luton Crown Court, three men were convicted for their role in the violence.

David Barnett, 24, of Napier Road, Luton, was convicted of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Idnan Akbar, 28, of Blenheim Crescent, Luton, was convicted of violent disorder and two counts of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 37-year-old man from Luton was convicted of violent disorder and two counts of possession a weapon in a public place. He is due to stand trial on an unrelated matter later this month.

Akbar and Barnett are due to be sentenced on 25 October.



Mohammed Bashir, 38, of Norman Road, Luton, and Gulfraz Parvaz, 44, of Elmwood Crescent, Luton, were found not guilty of all counts.

Jabraan Parvaz, 32, of Kennington Road, Luton, was found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He will face a retrial for violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in the new year.

Detective Superintendent Duncan Young, force lead for gang and youth violence, said: “This shockingly violent event also took place on the same day as the murder of Cemeren Yilmaz, 16, in Bedford, disorder at HMP Bedford, reports of a number of rapes and a fatal road traffic collision, placing extreme demand on Bedfordshire Police’s resources.

“What unfolded in Saxon Road on that day in September 2018 was absolutely unacceptable.

"It is pleasing to have secured convictions for offenders capable of such brazen violence, and we look forward to them being sentenced in the coming weeks.”