Three men jailed for Luton kidnap plot that left victim fearing for family's life

Dominic Croucher, Jamie Williams and Paul Morrell. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Three man have been put behind bars for blackmailing, plotting to kidnap and intimidating a man in Luton to hand over a large amount of cash.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Croucher, Jamie Williams and Paul Morrell all pleaded guilty to their part in the string of offences in Luton in September last year.

The trio had tried to bundle the man into a van while he walked down the street, set fire to his fence and garden shed, and sent him threatening messages with photographs of his home and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was walking in Havelock Road, when he was assaulted by Williams and another man, and dragged to the ground at around 7.40pm on September 3 2023. Williams also tried to handcuff him as he pulled him towards a white van waiting nearby.

The victim fought back and escaped before members of the public came to his aid.

The white van left the scene, but the handcuffs were left behind and taken by officers, who used DNA results to link the cuffs to both Williams and Morrell.

Using CCTV and ANPR officers identified Croucher as the driver of the white van, and had driven from Swansea the day before, staying in a Hemel Hempstead hotel overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number plates of the van had been changed after the attempted kidnapping incident and were found, along with a key for the handcuffs, at Williams’ home home of Williams.

Investigators found that white Mercedes, rented by Morrell, had been driving with the van after the attempted kidnapping. The vehicle had travelled from Doncaster and had its number plates changed before arriving in Luton the day before. Police believe that Morrell directed Croucher to the victim’s whereabouts.

Eight days later, the victim had threatening messages sent to him via social media to intimidate him into giving them some money that he had come into. Images sent showed the men had been watching both the victim and his family.

This IP address was traced back to an address in Doncaster and a router was seized from Morrell’s home address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that same week, two people, believed to be Williams and Morrell, were seen at the victim’s home in the early hours of the morning dousing the fence with fuel before setting it on fire.

Phone data showed all three were in contact with each other, and they discussed the long journey, what to say it they were stopped by the police, as well as alluding to ‘life-changing money’ they would get.

Images were also found which elated to the ones used in the threatening messages to the victim on social media and a conversation where they claimed to have ‘blazed his gaff’.

Croucher and Williams were both arrested on September 15 and Morrell was arrested three days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three admitted conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to blackmail and in total were jailed for more than 18 years at Luton Crown Court today (Wednesday).

Croucher, 28, of Penderry Road, Penlan, Swansea, was sentenced to eight years and three months, whilst Williams, 40, and Morrell, 39, both of Kentmere Drive, Doncaster, were sentenced to 10 years and six months.

Her Honour Judge Hunter KC declared all three dangerous offenders and called their actions organised criminal activity.

Detective Constable Daniel Matcham from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department said: “This was an escalating series of events where the offenders attempted to kidnap the victim by using serious violence against him and, when that didn’t work, they continued their vendetta by threatening him and setting his fence and garden shed on fire.”

“Their intimidating and wicked actions left the victim in fear of not only his life, but the lives of his family too.”