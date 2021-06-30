Three men jailed over savage machete attack in Houghton Regis

David Walpole, 41, of Recreation Road, Houghton Regis, Grant Melia, 41, of Southwood Road, Dunstable, and Micah Stoute, 25, of Knights Field, Luton, were sentenced yesterday (Tuesday) at Luton Crown Court.

The trio has earlier been found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Walpole was sentenced to 18 years, Melia received 15 years, and Stoute received 14 years.

(Top) David Walpole, Grant Melia and Micah Stoute; (bottom) the zombie knife used in the attack

On 7 May 2020, police were called to Hammersmith Gardens at 6.38pm following reports of a man being attacked with a machete-like knife.

Warpole was captured on CCTV arguing with a stranger, and being aggressive, before he left the area.

A short while later, Warpole returned to the area with Stoute and Melia, and the three men carried out the attack using a large knife.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to hospital. His injuries were life-changing, affecting his arm and jaw.

Detective Constable Daniel Matcham said: “Warpole acted out of rage and was supported by Stoute and Melia. They had no regard for the impact their actions would have on the victim physically and mentally, and they intended to cause harm.

“Knife crime and use of other weapons is a serious offence, and the victim was fortunate to survive this horrific attack.

“He was left with significant impact from his injuries, and will live with the pain of this malicious, unprovoked attack.”

In a victim statement, he said: “One of the things that saddens me the most is that I can no longer interact with my two young children like I used to.

“It never occurred to me how much of an impact these little things would have on my life.