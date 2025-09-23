Three men smash windscreen and chase victim in Luton attack
Three men have smashed a car windscreen before chasing their victim in Luton at the weekend.
The suspects, who were wearing black and believed to be carrying bats, approached a man in a red Toyota in Northdrift Way at around 9.55pm
on Sunday (September 21).
The three men smashed his windscreen before chasing the victim. They got into a white SUV vehicle and followed him until he drove to Luton police station for help.
Bedfordshire Police said: “Officers investigating are appealing for anyone who has any dashcam footage of the two vehicles or CCTV of the incident in Northdrift Way to report online here or call 101 quoting reference 40/54557/25.”