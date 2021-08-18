Three people arrested after knife-wielding gang fight in Marsh Farm

Knives have also been seized as Bedfordshire Police investigates the incident in the Denham Close area on Monday, August 16.

At around 3.30pm, police received reports of around nine men brandishing weapons in two vehicles.

Using a drone and police dogs, officers arrested three people on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons, and well as drug and driving offences.

Denham Close

One of the vehicles was located after a short period, and subsequently two knives, including a zombie-type knife, were recovered.

Yesterday (Tuesday), another knife was recovered from the area after a member of public spotted it and reported it.

Officers are appealing for information and dashcam footage of a grey Renault van, which was seen driving along the Dunstable Road up the wrong side of the carriageway, from Dunstable to Luton.

PC Lee Primonato, from Boson - Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated guns and gangs team - said: “This incident happened in the middle of the day, and involved a number of weapons. Whilst we quickly secured arrests, we are continuing to look for the outstanding people involved.

“We are appealing to anyone in the area at the time and who may have a dashcam which captured this incident.

“We are committed to getting knives off of the streets of Bedfordshire, and we will take all reports seriously, whether you see someone acting suspiciously, or discover a concealed weapon in a public place.

"Please get in touch, as your reports can potentially help save a life.”