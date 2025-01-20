Three people arrested on suspicion of arson after Caddington pub set on fire
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to The Cricketers, in Manor Road, at 9.38pm on Saturday (January 18).
Crews from Luton and Dunstable wore breathing apparatus as they used an aerial platform from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service as the fire spread from the first floor to the roof.
A road closure is in place on Manor Road between Dunstable Road and Orchard Close following the blaze.
Bedfordshire Police said: “Three individuals were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and have since been bailed pending further investigation.
“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to report online or call police on 101, quoting ref 40/3296/25.”