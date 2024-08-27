Three shoplifters arrested in Luton after stealing £500 of goods from Co-op near Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men and one teenager have been arrested after they were caught in Luton with nearly £500 of stolen goods from Silsoe Co-op.

Staff reported that two men stole chocolates, coffee and other items from the shop with a value of between £400 and £500 on Friday, August 23.

They then fled to Luton in a car and were caught by officers after a foot chase.

Bedfordshire Police said: "Following some excellent combined work with officers from the Leighton Buzzard, the Dunstable and the Luton Central Community Teams coming together to locate the vehicle, and ensure the suspects were caught, three persons were arrested following a foot chase - having ditched their vehicle at an address in Luton - with colleagues from the Biggleswade and Flitwick Community teams attending the offence location."

A 17-year-old boy, a 25-year old man, and a 39-year old man were arrested.

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online, quoting quoting ref 40/47125/24. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.