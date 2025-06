They were caught in the terminal. Picture: Luton Airport Police Unit

Officers working at Luton Airport caught three people stealing from the terminal’s duty free shop this morning (Tuesday).

The shoplifters were dealt with out of court and were ordered to pay for the goods they took.

They also missed their flights.

The policing team said: “That’s an expensive bottle of aftershave. “Criminality at London Luton Airport is not tolerated and we will continue to deal with people robustly for it.”