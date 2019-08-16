Three teenage boys arrested after gang robbery in People's Park

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with an incident in People’s Park, Luton.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at around 7pm last night (Thursday). A number of people dispersed when officers arrived.

People's Park in Luton

Three teenage boys were arrested at the scene, including a 16-year-old for robbery and possession of an imitation firearm, a 14-year-old for robbery and possession of a knife and another 14-year-old for robbery and assault.

All three are currently in police custody.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall, investigating, said: “There were a lot of people in the park at the time and we would be keen to hear from any potential witnesses.

“We are also trying to trace the victim of this offence, and would urge them to come forward as well.

“People are also able to report information to Crimestoppers anonymously, if that is what they would prefer.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 or report it via the online reporting centre on the force website, quoting reference 309 of Thursday.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.