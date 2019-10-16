Three teenagers arrested following 'terrifying' stabbing of boy in Luton

Bedfordshire Police is continuing to investigate a stabbing in Luton on Monday and has arrested three teenagers over the incident.

At around 4.50pm, officers were called to a report of a stabbing in Riddy Lane in which a teenage boy sustained severe injuries.

The boy was transported to hospital for treatment where he remains in serious condition.

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. One of the teens has since been released on bail, whilst the other two, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, remain in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing and police continue to urge witnesses to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Grant Maxted, who is in charge of this investigation, said: “This was a terrifying attack in broad daylight in a busy Luton street which left a teenage boy critically injured.

“I would strongly encourage anyone who has any information about this incident, no matter how small, or about the circumstances surrounding it, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DI Maxted on 101 or by visiting the force’s online reporting centre and quote Operation Dales.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.