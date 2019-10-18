Thug brutally attacks Luton petrol station attendant before making off without payment

Police are investigating after a Luton petrol station attendant was brutally attacked by a thief who made off without payment.

At around 6.45pm, a man attempted to leave a petrol station after failing to pay for fuel.

Police want to speak to this man

The member of staff was then seriously assaulted and needed hospital treatment.

Police have issued CCTV of a man they believe can help with their enquiries.

Detective Constable Rifit Akram, who is investigating, said: “We would like to ask anyone who recognises this man to get in touch with us as we believe he might have key information about this incident.”

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or by visiting their online reporting centre and quoting reference number 40/51208/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.