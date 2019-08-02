Thug who broke into Luton man's bedroom and hit him repeatedly over head with hammer is jailed for 18 years

A thug who broke into a man's room in Luton and then battered his head with a hammer has been jailed for 18 years.

Marcin Jurkiewicz, 36, of Copenhagen Close, Luton, repeatedly hit the man's head with a hammer during the attack in July 2018.

Marcin Jurkiewicz

The victim also suffered broken ribs and injuries consistent with being strangled as a result of Jurkiewicz’s assault.

Jurkiewicz was found guilty at trial of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. On Wednesday he was handed an 18-year prison sentence.

Detective Constable Rachel Lydon, who led the investigation, said: “This was a horrendous attack involving the most extreme use of violence.

“The fact Jurkiewicz attempted to plead his innocence, despite the overwhelming evidence against him, makes his actions appear even more callous.

“Given the severity of this crime, we are pleased the judge has responded with such a significant sentence.

“Offenders capable of this level of violence have no place on the streets of our county, and I hope this case sends a strong message to the public that such actions will not be tolerated.”