Thugs jailed for cowardly attack on Luton student

Two thugs were jailed on Monday for robbing a Luton student in a cowardly street attack.

Clayton Day, 39, of Belmont Road, Luton, and Swaley Brown, 33, of no fixed address, were sentenced at Luton Crown Court for their part in the attack on a Bedfordshire University student just yards from his home.

At around 11:50pm on December 5, 2017, Day and Brown saw the student in Inkerman Road as he walked home from the gym.

One of them called out to get his attention and when he turned to answer, he was assaulted. As he fell to the ground, he was attacked again.

The two men took his bag containing his mobile phone, identification and house keys. They then ran off, and the student was able to make his way home to call the police.

Examination of CCTV in the area revealed the pair crossed the street to follow their victim, before assaulting him and taking his bag.

Day received a four year sentence for the robbery, and a further three months for possession of a knife. Brown was sentenced to 32 months for the robbery.

DC Allan Taylor said: “Day and Brown carried out an unprovoked attack on a student who had chosen to follow his studies in Bedfordshire. I’m pleased they have been sentenced, so two offenders will no longer be on the streets of our community.

“Tackling street robbery in Bedfordshire is a priority. We will bring offenders to justice.”