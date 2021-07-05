Thugs kidnap man in High Town and force him to transfer large sums of cash

The incident happened in William Street

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, June 30, three men approached the victim’s vehicle while it was parked on William Street.

Two of the suspects got into the car and forced the victim to drive to several locations throughout Luton, including Bury Park, London Road and Dunstable Road.

The victim was attacked and made to carry out large bank transfers to the suspects.

The suspects, who all described as black men, eventually left the victim’s vehicle in Lynx Way.

DC Kimberley Anderson investigating “This incident has left the victim extremely shaken up, with facial bruising and a large amount of financial loss.

“This kind of crime will not be tolerated on the streets of Bedfordshire and I am keen to speak to anyone who may have any information, or who saw anything suspicious in William Street, Bury Park, London Road, Dunstable Road.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference number BP-01072021-0015.