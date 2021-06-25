Thugs punch man in face in High Town and threaten him with knife

The assault took place in Cobden Street

The assault took place in Cobden Street, Luton, on the evening of Saturday, June 19.

At around 11.50pm, the victim was punched in the face after he approached two men in the street to speak to them about noise disturbance.

A black car then arrived at the scene and one of the offenders took a knife from it, threatening the victim while he was being held by the other offender. They then made off in the car.

The victim sustained minor injuries which were treated at the scene.

Both offenders were described as Asian men in their early 20s. One was of large build, with short black hair. At the time of the offence, he was wearing blue trousers and a blue jacket with silver details on the sleeves.

The second man was slim, with long curly hair and a small beard. He was wearing silver trousers and a silver jacket.

A third man in his 20s was arrested in connection with this incident and later bailed.

Detective Constable Kimberley Anderson said: “This type of violent crime won’t be tolerated in our county. We take all reports of violent assaults extremely seriously and we are keen to speak to anyone who have witnessed this incident or has any information that can help us identify the people responsible.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101 and quote reference number 40/31526/21.