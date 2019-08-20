Thugs punch man in his 60s and threaten to chop his legs off in unprovoked Leagrave attack

A man in his 60s cycling through Leagrave was punched and threatened in an unprovoked attack last week.

The victim was riding a bike along Ely Way between 8.30am and 9am on Thursday, August 15.

Ely Way

He was approached by two men in a 4x4 style vehicle with a registration number ending KBU.

They punched him in the face and threatened to cut the victim’s legs off if they saw him in the area again. The two suspects who were in the vehicle are described as two white men.

PC Paul Mahon, investigating, said: “This was a shocking and seemingly unprovoked attack which has left the victim with really nasty injuries.

“If anyone was in the area at the time, potentially recognises the description of the vehicle, or has any other information which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting reference 40/47101/19.

Alternatively you can report information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.