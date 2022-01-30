Toddington residents warned over cold calling traders who are refusing to leave people's property

Toddington residents are being warned to be on the alert for cold calling traders after a spate of incidents in the area.

Residents have alleged that traders have refused to leave their property when asked to do so, according to Central Bedfordshire Council's Trading Standards team.

A spokesperson said: "Persistence by a trader in these circumstances is potentially a criminal offence."

Residents are asked to report cold-callers to the Trading Standards team as soon as possible, where a trader visits unexpectedly and refuses to leave immediately when you ask or makes misleading claims about any goods or services being offered.

"We would advise residents not to agree to the purchase of any goods and service on the doorstep. Doing so, can put the resident at risk of economic exploitation by way of spiralling charges, poor work, damage to property and a trader who may be impossible to trace once things go wrong," said the spokesperson.

If interested in any goods or services being offered, always take time to obtain at least three quotes from reputable local businesses. Residents may also wish to use a trader who has been audited and vetted by Trading Standards by visiting Buy With Confidence Trading Standards Approved Scheme.