Topmmy Robinson found guilty of contempt of court after nearly collapsing trial against rape gang

Tommy Robinson has been found guilty of contempt of court today after coming dangerously close to collapsing a trial against a rape gang in Huddersfield.

The anti-Muslim activist, 36, originally from Luton, live streamed footage of defendants outside Leeds Crown Court on Facebook on May 25 last year, despite a reporting ban.

Tommy Robinson

Two High Court judges found his conduct amounted to a "serious interference with the administration of justice" and he was convicted of contempt of court.

The reporting ban had been put in place until the last of a series of linked trials had been determined by juries.

Robinson's actions could have led the men involved in the Huddersfield case to walk free, as the defence quickly applied to discharge the jury following Robinson's breach. The judge ultimately dismissed this motion, and all of the men were convicted of offences including rape, sexual trafficking and supplying class a drugs to victims aged 11 to 17.

Robinson was initially jailed for 13 months for breaching the restriction, however he was freed in August after the Court of Appeal ruled that procedural failings had given rise to "unfairness".

Today, two High Court judges ruled that Robinson had indeed committed contempt by breaching the reporting restriction, filming the video and confronting defendants outside court.

Robinson will be sentenced later this month and faces up to two years in jail.