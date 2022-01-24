Totternhoe man charged with drugs offences
He was arrested last week
Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) have charged a Totternhoe man in connection with drugs supply offences.
SEROCU officers, supported by Thames Valley Police, arrested Adam Wood, of Castle Hill Road, on Wednesday last week. The 27-year-old was charged on Thursday with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.
The charges are in connection with the supply of cocaine and cannabis in the Milton Keynes area.
Wood was remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was bailed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 21 February.