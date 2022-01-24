Totternhoe man charged with drugs offences

Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) have charged a Totternhoe man in connection with drugs supply offences.

SEROCU officers, supported by Thames Valley Police, arrested Adam Wood, of Castle Hill Road, on Wednesday last week. The 27-year-old was charged on Thursday with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

The charges are in connection with the supply of cocaine and cannabis in the Milton Keynes area.

He has been charged with supplying cannabis and cocaine