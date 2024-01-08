Police seized this car in Luton over the weekend. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Police in Luton pulled over a learner driver at the weekend and handed them a £200 fine after they were caught driving unsupervised and without a full license.

Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit noticed the driver of a Toyota Yaris “driving poorly” at around 10.45pm on Saturday (January 6). On X, they said: “When stopped it transpired they were a provisional licence holder and they weren’t supervised. The driver was dealt with by way of a fine of £200 at the roadside and their car seized.”

Advertisement

Advertisement