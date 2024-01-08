Traffic police hand Luton learner driver £200 fine after ‘driving poorly’ unsupervised
Police in Luton pulled over a learner driver at the weekend and handed them a £200 fine after they were caught driving unsupervised and without a full license.
Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit noticed the driver of a Toyota Yaris “driving poorly” at around 10.45pm on Saturday (January 6). On X, they said: “When stopped it transpired they were a provisional licence holder and they weren’t supervised. The driver was dealt with by way of a fine of £200 at the roadside and their car seized.”
In England, it is illegal to drive on a provisional licence without a qualified driver beside you – whether that’s a parent, carer or instructor. If you are caught cruising on a learner’s permit, you will be handed a fine and points added to your license. In some cases, for new drivers, that could mean an instant ban as soon as you've passed your test.