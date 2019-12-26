Tragedy after man found dead in Luton street on Christmas Day

Detectives are investigating after a man was tragically found dead in the street in Luton on Christmas Day.

Police and paramedics attended the scene in Cardigan Street shortly before 7.30am on Wednesday morning.

Police

A man in his 50s, who was found in the street, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Dani Bailey, investigating, said: “We are working to piece together the circumstances around this tragic incident.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage of the area from this morning, as well as anyone who was in the area at the time or has any other relevant information.

“The fact a man has lost his life on Christmas Day is especially poignant, and we would appeal to anyone who can help our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information can contact police via 101 or bedfordshire.police.uk/report, quoting reference 93 of December 25.

People can also submit information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.