Travellers evicted from ‘illegal encampment’ on Lewsey Park

Police say two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary offences
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:24 BST

Travellers illegally camping on fields near a park in Luton have been evicted from the site by police after complaints were made.

At the weekend, around six caravans and associated cars were seen in Lewsey Park. An eye witness told the Luton News that ahead of the fair on the land, the caravans were spotted moving to land on Ravenhill Way, bypassing the bund and telegraph poles used to keep people out.

Inspector Mohammed Nasar from the Luton community policing team said: “On Tuesday (20 June) a Section 61 order was served to vacate the area.”

Pictured: Caravans and vehicles behind a gate
He added that two people were also arrested on suspicion of burglary offences as part of police enquiries.

A spokesperson for Luton Council said: “As part of our commitment to preventing illegal activity occurring and keeping our residents safe, we must look to prosecute anyone found breaking the law.”

Inspector Nasar added: “We are liaising with the local council to monitor the encampment and ensure any disruption to residents is kept to a minimum.”