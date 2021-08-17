Trial begins for pair accused of woman's murder in Kensworth

Louise Rump, 29, died in October last year

Louise Rump, 29, was found in her flat in Plewes Close on the afternoon of Friday, October 17, 2020, by firefighters who had been called to reports of an alarm sounding.

Ms Rump's ex-partner Habib Jackson, 32, of Dunstable Road, Toddington, and his friend Christopher Hayward, 31, of Fensome Drive, Houghton Regis, have pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The pair appeared at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Monday) for the first day of trial, with the prosecution's opening arguments taking place this morning.