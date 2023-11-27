She was discovered in North Hertfordshire last week

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

A trial date has been set for a Luton man who was charged with the murder of a 41-year-old woman last week.

Robert Brown, 38, of Hitchin Road, was arrested and charged with the murder of missing woman Victoria Greenwood. Brown will appear at Luton Crown Court on May 7 next year.

A murder investigation began after Ms Greenwood’s body was found in a small car park area between Roe Green and Wallington last Tuesday (November 14) Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We have specially trained officers supporting Victoria’s family at this most difficult time.”