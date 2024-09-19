A police officer guards Leabank tower block. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering three people who were found dead in a Luton flat.

Nicholas Prosper, 18, of Leabank, will be at Luton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 5. His trial will start at the same court on March 3.

He was arrested after police discovered the bodies of three people at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive last week, and charged with murder, firearms offences, and possession of a bladed article in connection with the murders.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the victims are believed to Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13.

Giselle and Kyle’s schools shared messages of shock and devastation after hearing the news about their pupils last week.

Over 1,000 people have donated more than £23,000 for the Prosper family through a GoFundMe page.