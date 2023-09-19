Trial starts for man accused of assaulting Luton Town fan and leaving him in a critical condition

News you can trust since 1891
The victim was found with a serious head injury
By Olivia Preston
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST
Court image

The trial of a man from Edgware accused of assaulting a Luton Town fan in west London in 2021 began this week.

In December 2021, 28-year-old Jack Ellicott pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and inflicting grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Isleworth Crown Court.

He was charged after a 52-year-old Luton Town fan was found with a serious head injury in Uxbridge Road on November 19, 2021 following a clash between the club and Queens Park Rangers.

Hatters fan Brian Rourke was in a critical condition in hospital after he was found by Metropolitan Police officers in Uxbridge Road, close to the stadium.

The trial at Isleworth Crown Court is expected to last five days.