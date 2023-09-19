Trial starts for man accused of assaulting Luton Town fan and leaving him in a critical condition

Court image

The trial of a man from Edgware accused of assaulting a Luton Town fan in west London in 2021 began this week.

In December 2021, 28-year-old Jack Ellicott pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and inflicting grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Isleworth Crown Court.

He was charged after a 52-year-old Luton Town fan was found with a serious head injury in Uxbridge Road on November 19, 2021 following a clash between the club and Queens Park Rangers.

Hatters fan Brian Rourke was in a critical condition in hospital after he was found by Metropolitan Police officers in Uxbridge Road, close to the stadium.