Trio charged after immigration raid in Luton reveals huge cannabis farm

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:03 BST
Three people have appeared in court after a police immigration raid revealed a huge cannabis farm at a Luton house.

Wiktor Golek, Damien Rapacz and Martyna Wojciezek were all charged with cannabis production after Home Office and Bedfordshire Police officers made the discovery.

Golek, 29, was further charged with possession of fake ID with intent and attempting to obtain permission to remain in the UK by deception. They appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 17).

During initial court proceedings, Golek pleaded guilty to the drug offences but not guilty to the immigration charges. Rapacz and Wojciezek both pleaded not guilty to the charges of cannabis production.

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony MargiocchiBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

The arrests occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning during a planned raid at the house in Luton.

Victoria Pepper from the Home Office Criminal and Financial Investigation Unit said: “With support from Bedfordshire Police officers, we successfully executed a warrant at a house in Luton, resulting in the arrest and charging of three suspects for immigration and drug-related offences.

“Operations like this demonstrate our commitment to stopping irregular migration and protecting our borders. By working closely with our partners, we will continue to combat criminality in communities across the UK.”

