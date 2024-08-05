"Truly shocking and inexcusable": Luton man jailed for 10 years after assaulting one-year-old baby in hotel

A man from Luton has been jailed for assaulting baby in a hotel last year.

David Tilici, aged 29, and of Chapel Street in Luton, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court last week after being found guilty of assault and child neglect.

Tilici assaulted the baby on December 11, while he was staying at the Campanile Hotel in Liverpool.

He was on a call with the baby’s mother at the time who heard the child in distress and alerted the hotel, who rang the emergency services for assistance.

The baby was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where it was confirmed the baby had injuries that were consistent with ‘non-accidental trauma’.

Tilici had been drinking alcohol and couldn’t explain what had happened. He was arrested later that evening.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Fairhurst, of the Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, said: “This was a truly shocking and inexcusable incident in which Tilici assaulted a defenceless newborn baby.

“My thoughts are with the baby and their family today. Thankfully, the baby has had a full recovery and I hope David Tilici’s sentence gives them the closure to move forward.

“I would also like to thank the staff from the Campanile Hotel who acted swiftly to safeguard the victim and seek help from the emergency services.”

If you are a child or young person suffering physical abuse or know of someone suffering from violence, contact the following organisations for help and support: NSPCC – 0808 800 5000 or e-mail [email protected]. Childline – 0800 1111