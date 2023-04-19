Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old was stabbed to death in Luton.

Police found Derrick Kinyua of Crescent Road, seriously injured in the road after responding to reports of an altercation on the junction of Hitchin Road and Hucklesby Way.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His family, who said in a statement that he was “dearly cherished” continues to receive support from specialist officers.

Derrick Kinyua

On Monday (April 17) detectives arrested two 19-year-old men from Luton in connection to the incident, one on suspicion of murder and another on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The former remains in police custody for questioning, while the second man has been bailed.

A post mortem on Mr Kinyua carried out this week confirmed he died due to stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “We are making progress with our investigation and will continue to carry out lines of enquiry to establish the events that led to Mr Kinyua’s death.

“While we have made arrests in connection to the incident, we are continuing to appeal to the community for information.

“We continue strongly advising against members of the public circulating any footage or speculating about the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“It is distressing for recipients, and particularly, for Mr Kinyua’s family and friends.

“Any witnesses are also encouraged to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or visit beds.police.uk/ro/report quoting Operation Syphon.