Two arrested after cannabis and thousands in cash found during raid on Luton gang

Money and drugs recovered by police. Picture: Beds Police

Thousands of pounds of cash and illegal drugs have been seized after police raided addresses in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Boson guns and gangs team made two arrested at separate addresses in the Wigmore area of the town on Friday (October 27).

Cannabis, items suspected of being used in drug dealing and almost £3,000 in cash were recovered in the raids. Police found bolt croppers and a jerry can believed to be linked to an alleged arson attack.

A man in his 20s and a teenage boy have subsequently been charged with several offences including drugs supply offences, blackmail, arson, money laundering, possession of a knife and going equipped for theft.

Sergeant Ken Foster, from Boson, said: “We are working around the clock to disrupt gangs and organised crime groups in Luton.

“The cannabis trade fuels some of the worst exploitation and violent crime in our county. Wherever we find cannabis, we will invariably find knives and other weapons, as well as children and vulnerable adults being exploited.

