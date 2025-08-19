Two arrested after class A drugs, ecstasy tablets and kilo of cannabis found in Luton

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Two men were arrested by police in Luton after being caught with illegal drugs.

Officers in the town centre spotted a suspicious vehicle and went after it. They ended up arresting a man on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs.

He was later charged and remanded in custody.

The force stopped a vehicle to find a kilo of cannabis worth around £6,000, and ecstasy tablets inside. The driver was arrested and later bailed while enquiries continue.

