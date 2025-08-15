Two arrested after Dunstable shop caught with £200k worth of illegal tobacco and vapes

Leo with the seized cigarettes. Picture: Beds Police

Illegal tobacco and vapes worth £200,000 have been found in a shop in Dunstable as part of a Trading Standards sting this week.

The raid happened after police were told about illicit tobacco products being sold from a shop on the High Street.

With the assistance of a specially trained sniffer dog, named Leo, officers found 15,000 packets of cigarettes, 565 tobacco pouches and 345 disposable vapes.

Two men were arrested in connection with the raid, and inquiries led by HMRC are continuing.

Inspector Grant Maxted of Bedfordshire Police said: “This was a well-planned team operation, and we will continue to work closely with partners, including local authorities and Trading Standards, to target offenders and disrupt this type of crime and keep our communities safe.

“Our Safer Streets Summer policing plan is all about working together to make communities safer, and this is a real example of it working well.

"The discovery of this distribution hub and subsequent seizure will have a profound impact on the local supply of illicit tobacco.

“This type of crime hits retailers hard, which in turn drives up costs that ultimately get passed on to us as the customers.

“This operation was based on intelligence received, and we would always ask anyone with information to report it to us.”

You can report suspicious activity online or by calling 101.