Two arrested after man left with serious injuries in Luton
A man has been left with serious injuries after a fight in Luton yesterday (March 3)
Police were called to Manchester Street at 2.30am. Emergency services took a man in his 20s to hospital where he was treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries. A 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were arrested on suspicion of affray. The pair have since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Bedfordshire Police said: “A scene guard was in place around St George’s Square for a period of time whilst enquiries were ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 40/11764/24.”