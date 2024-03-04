News you can trust since 1891
Two arrested after man left with serious injuries in Luton

A cordon was in place while officers investigated the incident
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:57 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 17:02 GMT
File image of police tape

A man has been left with serious injuries after a fight in Luton yesterday (March 3)

Police were called to Manchester Street at 2.30am. Emergency services took a man in his 20s to hospital where he was treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries. A 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were arrested on suspicion of affray. The pair have since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Bedfordshire Police said: “A scene guard was in place around St George’s Square for a period of time whilst enquiries were ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 40/11764/24.”