Police tape.

Two people have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Luton in the early hours of Boxing Day (Tuesday).

At around 3.10am police were called to Woodcock Road, Farley Hill to reports that a man had been stabbed. The victim, who is in his late teens, was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested yesterday on suspicion of attempted murder and were in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Jon Wheeler said: “We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area at the time, saw the incident unfold, or may have any doorbell or dashcam footage. I would urge anyone who can assist us to get in touch immediately to shed some light on the situation.

“Knife crime remains an area of concern and priority across the county, but we are working hard to keep Bedfordshire safe by challenging those that choose to carry weapons and use them to incite fear and harm others."