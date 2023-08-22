Two people in Luton have been arrested after police found a handgun and drugs in a car.

A man and woman, both in their 30s, were arrested after a police raid in the town on Tuesday, August 15 uncovered the gun and numerous bags of cannabis.

Multiple knives and other items suspected of being used in drug dealing were also discovered.

A gun and bags of cannabis were found at the address in Luton. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A day later (Wednesday), police raided an address in London where another man in his 30s was arrested.

Both men have been charged with possession of a firearm, acquiring ammunition without a certificate and possession with intent to supply cannabis. The woman has been bailed, while police make further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Bill Haigh, from Bedfordshire Police’s Central Intelligence Bureau, led the investigation. DS Haigh said: “Drugs and violence go hand in hand. Stopping drug dealers in our county will have a significant impact on reducing violence.

“We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears when they can. The information they give is imperative to the work we do.

“We may not act on information straight away but be assured it helps us build a picture of drugs and gang activity in the county so we can take this kind of positive action.”

The force is appealing for people to keep reporting things like suspected drug dealing. Concerns can be reported to Bedfordshire Police via 101 or through the force’s online reporting centre here.