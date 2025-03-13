Two arrested as Houghton Regis property closed by courts after brothel tip-off

Closed property. Picture: Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Teamplaceholder image
A property in Houghton Regis has been closed after police responded to reports that it was being used as a brothel.

Two people were arrested and numerous items suggesting illegal activity were seized after police raided the house on March 7.

The courts gave a full closure order to the officers – which stops anyone from entering the property for up to three months.

Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team said: “This gives the residents much needed respite and will prevent any further illegal activities. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the public for reporting the offences and for their patience whilst we applied for the warrant and the closure order.”

