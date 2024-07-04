Two arrested as motorcycles, cars and fake gun recovered in Luton and Dunstable
Bedfordshire Police recovered nine suspected stolen motorcycles, five vehicles and an imitation firearm as part of its latest operation.
In Hatters Way on June 24, three people tried to steal another motorcycle from the area, but ran away after the owner confronted them.
They were described as teenage boys in masks, with two on mopeds and one on foot.
Detective Sergeant Gregory Davenport said: “We understand theft is distressing to victims and the wider community, which is why we remain committed to to tackling burglary and theft, with a priority focus on motorcycles.
“We are carrying out proactive, and intelligence led operations to target those who have been involved in the theft of motor vehicles.
“We continue to target and pursue any individuals suspected of committing these offences and will deal with them robustly.
“We also want members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”
If anyone has any information, has witnessed any incidents, or if they have been offered motor vehicles to call 101 or report online and quote Operation Katoomba.
People with information or video footage relating to the incident on 24 June should call 101 and quote reference 40/34683/24.