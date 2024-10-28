Two arrested as police crack down nuisance vehicles in Dunstable and Houghton Regis

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:39 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 10:39 BST
Seized bike. Picture: Bedfordshire Policeplaceholder image
Seized bike. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Two people have been arrested in Houghton Regis and Dunstable as police clamp down on nuisance bikers around the towns.

The individuals were arrested on suspicion of driving, drug and weapon offences during Operation Skytree on Wednesday (October 23).

Most Popular

Four vehicles, suspected class A and B drugs, counterfeit money, two samurai-style swords and a knife were seized during the sting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Tom Sharp from the force's South Central Community Policing team said: “We know this sort of activity is really concerning for residents and we want to assure them we are committed to addressing these issues.

“This week’s effort has led to arrests and the removal of significant quantities of drugs and cash from the hands of local criminals.

“But this is not just a one-day operation, and we will continue to take robust action, using every tool and tactic at our disposal, to tackle nuisance vehicles and associated criminal activity that cause misery to our communities.”

People can report incidents to the force via its anti-social behaviour online reporting tool, or by calling 101.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice