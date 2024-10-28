Seized bike. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Two people have been arrested in Houghton Regis and Dunstable as police clamp down on nuisance bikers around the towns.

The individuals were arrested on suspicion of driving, drug and weapon offences during Operation Skytree on Wednesday (October 23).

Four vehicles, suspected class A and B drugs, counterfeit money, two samurai-style swords and a knife were seized during the sting.

PC Tom Sharp from the force's South Central Community Policing team said: “We know this sort of activity is really concerning for residents and we want to assure them we are committed to addressing these issues.

“This week’s effort has led to arrests and the removal of significant quantities of drugs and cash from the hands of local criminals.

“But this is not just a one-day operation, and we will continue to take robust action, using every tool and tactic at our disposal, to tackle nuisance vehicles and associated criminal activity that cause misery to our communities.”

People can report incidents to the force via its anti-social behaviour online reporting tool, or by calling 101.