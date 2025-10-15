Two arrested in Luton after deploying live facial recognition vans
Three people were arrested in the town at the weekend – thanks to swift police action and the latest technology.
Two wanted criminals were detained after the live facial recognition vans alerted officers to them being in the area near Primark, in George Street, where the vans were parked.
One was arrested for domestic violence and stalking and another in relation to shoplifting.
Live Facial Recognition (LFR) Sergeant Kim Coates said: “During the deployment, LFR officers responded to two other incidents in the town centre, including a fight inside a shop, making one arrest. These incidents highlight the broader value of LFR in supporting frontline policing and community safety.”