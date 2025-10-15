Two arrested in Luton after deploying live facial recognition vans

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2025, 15:52 BST
Live facial recognition van. Picture: Beds Policeplaceholder image
Live facial recognition van. Picture: Beds Police
Three people were arrested in the town at the weekend – thanks to swift police action and the latest technology.

Two wanted criminals were detained after the live facial recognition vans alerted officers to them being in the area near Primark, in George Street, where the vans were parked.

One was arrested for domestic violence and stalking and another in relation to shoplifting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Live Facial Recognition (LFR) Sergeant Kim Coates said: “During the deployment, LFR officers responded to two other incidents in the town centre, including a fight inside a shop, making one arrest. These incidents highlight the broader value of LFR in supporting frontline policing and community safety.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice