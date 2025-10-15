Two arrested in Luton after deploying live facial recognition vans

Live facial recognition van. Picture: Beds Police

Three people were arrested in the town at the weekend – thanks to swift police action and the latest technology.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two wanted criminals were detained after the live facial recognition vans alerted officers to them being in the area near Primark, in George Street, where the vans were parked.

One was arrested for domestic violence and stalking and another in relation to shoplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live Facial Recognition (LFR) Sergeant Kim Coates said: “During the deployment, LFR officers responded to two other incidents in the town centre, including a fight inside a shop, making one arrest. These incidents highlight the broader value of LFR in supporting frontline policing and community safety.”