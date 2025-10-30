Two arrested in Luton after knife-point robbery

Drugs found. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Two men were arrested in Luton after officers stopped a vehicle linked to a knife-point robbery in another county.

As part of the operation, police seized suspected Class A, B and C drugs along with vehicles, phones and other items believed to be linked to criminal activity.

Detective Superintendent Graham Bates from Bedfordshire Police, said: “Criminal networks rely on the road systems to move quickly across borders and avoid police detection, but these coordinated operations show our shared determination across forces to stop them in their tracks.

“The arrests made, disruption caused and intelligence gathered during these intensive periods of activity all contribute to long-term impact – but we won’t stop there.

“We are determined to keep the pressure on and make our county a hostile environment for criminals, to protect our communities from the harm caused by organised crime.”